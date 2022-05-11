Home / Education / Board Exams / GSEB 12th Science Result 2022 LIVE: Gujarat HSC result releasing tomorrow
GSEB 12th Science Result 2022 LIVE: Gujarat HSC result releasing tomorrow

GSEB 12th Science Result 2022 Live Updates: Gujarat HSC result releasing on May 12, 2022 at 10 am. Appeared candidates can check the result on the official site of GSEB on gseb.org. Check latest updates here. 
GSEB 12th Science Result 2022 LIVE: Gujarat board 12th science at gseb.org
GSEB 12th Science Result 2022 LIVE: Gujarat board 12th science at gseb.org
Updated on May 11, 2022 06:46 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
GSEB 12th Science Result 2022: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, GSHSEB has announced GSEB 12th Science Result 2022 date and time. Gujarat HSC result will be releasing tomorrow, May 12, 2022 at 10 am. Candidates who have appeared for the written board examination can check the result through the official site of GSEB on gseb.org.  

The Class 12 science result date and time was announced by Jitu Vaghani, Cabinet Minister of Education, Science & Technology - Govt. of Gujarat on his official twitter handle. However, Class 12 Commerce and Arts result date have not been released by the Board. Along with GSEB Class 12 science result, GUJCET result will also be declared by the Board. 

The Science stream examination for Class 12 was started by the Board on March 28 and ended on April 8, 2022. The examination was conducted following all the COVID19 precautions issued by the state and central governments. Students would need their seat number and roll number to access their results.

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 11, 2022 06:46 PM IST

    Gujarat HSC Science Result: Steps to check

    Visit the official site of GSEB on gseb.org.

    Click on GSEB 12th science results link available on the home page.

    Enter the login details and click on submit.

    Your result will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the result and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

  • May 11, 2022 06:36 PM IST

    GSEB Class 12 Result: List of websites to check Science result 

    GSEB Class 12 Result will be declared tomorrow, May 11, 2022. The list of websites where Class 12 result can be checked is on the official site of GSEB on gseb.org. 

  • May 11, 2022 06:28 PM IST

    GUJCET Final Answer Key released

    Along with GSEB Class 12 Science result, GUJCET result will also be declared. The Board has released GUJCET Final Answer Key on the official site of GSEB on gseb.org. 

  • May 11, 2022 06:17 PM IST

    Gujarat Class 12 Result: Exam conducted with COVID19 precautions 

    Gujarat Class 12 Result will be announced tomorrow. GSEB Class 12 result was conducted by the Board keeping all COVID19 guidelines issued by the state and central government. 

  • May 11, 2022 06:06 PM IST

    GSEB Class 12 Science Result 2022: Last year data 

    In 2021, Gujarat Class 12 Science Result was declared on July 17. The Class 12 board examination was cancelled due to the pandemic situation. Later the Board had released the evaluation criteria on the basis of which GSEB Class 12 Science result was announced. The result was based on Class 10, 11 and 12 scores. 

  • May 11, 2022 05:55 PM IST

    Gujarat 12th Result 2022: Passing criteria 

    All the appeared candidates will have to score a least a D grade in every subject to pass the examination. Those who scored E grade had to appear for supplementary exams.

  • May 11, 2022 05:50 PM IST

    GSEB HSC 12th science result: What details are needed to access the result 

    GSEB HSC 12th Science result will be declared on May 12, 2022. Students would need their seat number and roll number to access their results. The result link will be activated at 10 am tomorrow. 

  • May 11, 2022 05:45 PM IST

    Gujarat 12th Science Result: When to check result

    Gujarat 12th Science result will be announced by GSEB on May 12, 2022. The Class 12 Science result will be declared at 10 am tomorrow. Students are advised to keep their admit card in hand to check the results. 

  • May 11, 2022 05:40 PM IST

  • May 11, 2022 05:35 PM IST

    GSEB 12th Science Result 2022: Check Education Minister tweet 

  • May 11, 2022 05:30 PM IST

    Gujarat HSC Science Result 2022: Exam dates 

    The Science stream examination for Class 12 was started by the Board on March 28 and ended on April 8, 2022. The examination was conducted following all the COVID19 precautions issued by the state and central governments.

  • May 11, 2022 05:25 PM IST

    GSEB 12th Science Result 2022: Where to check result

    GSEB 12th Science Result 2022 will be announced tomorrow. Candidates who have appeared for the written board examination can check the result through the official site of GSEB on gseb.org.

  • May 11, 2022 05:20 PM IST

    Gujarat Class 12 Science Result 2022: Date and time announced 

    Gujarat Class 12 Science Result 2022 date and time have been announced. GSEB HSC result for science stream will be announced on May 12, 2022 at 10 am on gseb.org. 

CISCE ISC history semester 2 exam 2022: What Class 12 students said after paper

  • CISCE ISC history semester 2 exam 2022: Students in Lucknow find ISC history paper to be a standard and balanced paper.
CISCE ISC history semester 2 exam 2022: CMS Aliganj students discussing history paper after ISC exam on Wednesday, May 12 in Lucknow.&nbsp;(Handout image)
CISCE ISC history semester 2 exam 2022: CMS Aliganj students discussing history paper after ISC exam on Wednesday, May 12 in Lucknow. (Handout image)
Updated on May 11, 2022 05:43 PM IST
ByK Sandeep Kumar
GSEB Class 12 Science Result 2022: How to check Gujarat HSC result on gseb.org

GSEB Class 12 Science Result 2022 will be declared on May 12, 2022 at 10 am. Candidates can go through how to check Gujarat HSC result steps given below. 
GSEB Class 12 Science Result 2022: How to check Gujarat HSC result on gseb.org(HT File)
GSEB Class 12 Science Result 2022: How to check Gujarat HSC result on gseb.org(HT File)
Published on May 11, 2022 04:41 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
ICSE, ISC Chemistry sem 2 exams tomorrow, check specimen paper here

  • ICSE, ISC Chemistry Specimen Paper: Students who will write these exams can visit the council's website, cisce.org, to download specimen papers.
ICSE, ISC Chemistry sem 2 exams tomorrow, check specimen paper here
ICSE, ISC Chemistry sem 2 exams tomorrow, check specimen paper here
Published on May 11, 2022 04:18 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
GSEB 12th science results date & time: Gujarat Class 12 science result on May 12

GSEB 12th science results date and time has been announced. Gujarat Class 12 science result will be declared on May 12, 2022 at 10 am. 
GSEB 12th science results date &amp; time: Gujarat Class 12 science result on May 12
GSEB 12th science results date & time: Gujarat Class 12 science result on May 12
Published on May 11, 2022 04:13 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
GSEB Gujarat board Class 12th Science, GUJCET 2022 results on May 12 at gseb.org

  • GSEB HSC Science, GUJCET result 2022 releasing on May 12, at 10 am, on gseb.org. More details here.
GSEB Class 12th Science, GUJCET 2022 results on May 12 at gseb.org(Hindustan Times)
GSEB Class 12th Science, GUJCET 2022 results on May 12 at gseb.org(Hindustan Times)
Updated on May 11, 2022 04:00 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
UP Board Academic Calendar 2022-23 released, UPMSP board exams in March 

UP Board Academic Calendar 2022-23 has been released. The UPMSP Board exams will be conducted in March 2023. Candidates can check the academic calendar below. 
UP Board Academic Calendar 2022-23 released, UPMSP board exams in March
UP Board Academic Calendar 2022-23 released, UPMSP board exams in March
Published on May 11, 2022 12:41 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Results 2022 expected in 3-4 days: Official

CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Results 2022 is expected to be released in 3 to 4 days. Candidates can check the results on the official site of CGBSE on cgbse.nic.in. 
CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Results 2022 expected in 3-4 days: Official
CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Results 2022 expected in 3-4 days: Official
Published on May 10, 2022 06:14 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Kerala Plus 2 Results 2022 date: Kerala DHSE +2 results to be out on June 20

  • Kerala  DHSE Plus 2 results will be announced on June 20
Kerala Plus 2 Results 2022 date: Kerala DHSE +2 results to be out on June 20(HT file)
Kerala Plus 2 Results 2022 date: Kerala DHSE +2 results to be out on June 20(HT file)
Published on May 10, 2022 02:06 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk
Kerala SSLC results on June 10 and Kerala DHSE Plus 2 results on June 20

Kerala SSLC results will be declared on June 10 and Kerala DHSE Plus 2 results will be declared on June 20, 2022. The State Education Minister V Sivankutty's office have confirmed. 
Kerala SSLC results on June 10 and Kerala DHSE Plus 2 results on June 20
Kerala SSLC results on June 10 and Kerala DHSE Plus 2 results on June 20
Published on May 10, 2022 01:04 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
CBSE Class 10 Science term 2 exam 2022: What students said after the paper

  • CBSE Class 10 Science term 2 exam 2022: Astitva Yadav, a high school student of BBS International School, Gohri in Prayagraj found the science question paper of standard level as expected with no surprises.
CBSE Class 10 Science term 2 exam 2022: Students coming out after appearing in CBSE board class 10th Science exam from St. Joseph School in Patna. (Santosh Kumar/HT photo)&nbsp;(Santosh Kumar/HT Photo )
CBSE Class 10 Science term 2 exam 2022: Students coming out after appearing in CBSE board class 10th Science exam from St. Joseph School in Patna. (Santosh Kumar/HT photo) (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo )
Updated on May 10, 2022 02:07 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk
Kerala SSLC Results 2022 date: SSLC result to be announced on June 10

  • Kerala SSLC result 2022 will be announced on June 10 on keralaresults.nic.in and keralapareekshabhavan.in. 
Kerala SSLC result 2022 date announced, to be declared on June 10(HT file)
Kerala SSLC result 2022 date announced, to be declared on June 10(HT file)
Updated on May 10, 2022 03:42 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
CISCE, CBSE Term 2 2022 Live: ISC History exam standard & balanced, say students

  • CISCE, CBSE Term 2 2022: ISC History paper examination was held on May 11, 2022.
ISC History, CBSE term 2 exams live updates (Keshav Singh/HT)
ISC History, CBSE term 2 exams live updates (Keshav Singh/HT)
Updated on May 11, 2022 05:35 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
CISCE ISC maths semester 2 exams 2022: What Class 12 students said after paper  

  • CISCE ISC maths semester 2 exams 2022: Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) conducted the ISC (class 12) maths examination on Monday, May 9. Here is what students said after the exam
CISCE ISC maths semester 2 exams 2022: The students of Class 12 ISC board were happy coming out of the examination hall after giving their Maths exam on Monday. Students found the paper easy to attempt.(HT file Photo)
CISCE ISC maths semester 2 exams 2022: The students of Class 12 ISC board were happy coming out of the examination hall after giving their Maths exam on Monday. Students found the paper easy to attempt.(HT file Photo)
Published on May 09, 2022 04:45 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk
Bihar Board BSEB inter compartment cum special exam answer keys 2022 released

  • Bihar Board inter compartment cum special exam answer keys: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Monday, May 9 released the answer key for the BSEB inter compartment special exams 2022.
BSEB inter compartment cum special exam answer keys 2022: Candidates who have appeared in the BSEB inter or 12th compartment special exams 2022 can check and download the answer key by visiting biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.(bseb)
BSEB inter compartment cum special exam answer keys 2022: Candidates who have appeared in the BSEB inter or 12th compartment special exams 2022 can check and download the answer key by visiting biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.(bseb)
Published on May 09, 2022 04:25 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk
BSEB Bihar board Inter Compartment, Special exam answer key out, direct link

  • Candidates can download BSEB Inter Compartment, Special exam answer key 2022 from the board website, biharboardoline.bihar.gov.in.
BSEB Bihar board Inter Compartment, Special exam answer key out, direct link(BSEB official website (screengrab) )
BSEB Bihar board Inter Compartment, Special exam answer key out, direct link(BSEB official website (screengrab) )
Published on May 09, 2022 04:07 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
