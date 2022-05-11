Home / Education / Competitive Exams / GUJCET Final Answer Key 2022 released on gseb.org, download link here
GUJCET Final Answer Key 2022 released on gseb.org, download link here

GUJCET Final Answer Key 2022 has been released. Candidates who have appeared for the written examination can check the final answer key through the direct link given below. 
GUJCET Final Answer Key 2022 released on gseb.org, download link here
GUJCET Final Answer Key 2022 released on gseb.org, download link here
Published on May 11, 2022 06:24 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, GSEB has released GUJCET Final Answer Key 2022. The Gujarat Common Entrance Exam final answer key can be downloaded by candidates from the official site of GSEB on gseb.org. The examination was conducted on April 18, 2022 in offline mode. 

The preliminary answer key was released on April 28, 2022 and the objection window was opened till April 30, 2022 on the same. The GUJCET Result 2022 will be declared on May 12, 2022 at 10 am. Candidates who have appeared for the written examination can download the final answer key through these simple steps given below. 

Direct link to download GUJCET Final Answer Key 2022

GUJCET Final Answer Key 2022: How to download 

  • Visit the official site of GSEB on gseb.org.
  • Click on Board website link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will get GUJCET Final Answer Key 2022 link available on the page.
  • Click on the link and a PDF file will open.
  • Check the final answer key and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of GSEB

