Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / GSEB Gujarat Board 10th Result 2022 Live Updates: Results tomorrow at gseb.org
Live

GSEB Gujarat Board 10th Result 2022 Live Updates: Results tomorrow at gseb.org

  • Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will announce results of SSC or Class 10 final exam on June 6.
GSEB Gujarat Board 10th Result 2022 Live Updates: Results soon at gseb.org
Updated on Jun 05, 2022 03:06 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will release SSC or Class 10 final exam results tomorrow, June 6.

Candidates who took the Class 10 board exams in the state can view their results on the GSEB's official website, gseb.org. The GSEB Class 10 Board Exams 2022 began on March 28, 2022 and ended on April 9, 2022 in various test centers around the state. Every year, over 10 lakh candidates take GSEB SSC examination.Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB)

GSEB has already released the GSEB 12th or HSC General stream results on Saturday, June 4.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sun, 05 Jun 2022 03:05 PM

    GSEB SSC or class 10th result tomorrow

    Last year a total of 857204 candidates enrolled for the board test that did not take place owing to COVID-19.

  • Sun, 05 Jun 2022 02:58 PM

    GSEB SSC or class 10th result: How to check

    Go to the official website of the board

    On the homepage, click on the SSC result link

    Key in your credentials and log in

    Your admit card will be released on the screen

    Check and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

  • Sun, 05 Jun 2022 02:55 PM

    GSEB Class 10th result tomorrow: Around 10 lakh candidates took exam

    The GSEB Class 10 board examinations 2022 began on March 28, 2022 and concluded on April 9, 2022. Every year, around 10 lakh candidates take this test.

  • Sun, 05 Jun 2022 02:49 PM

    GSEB 10th result tomorrow: GSEB 12th result released on June 4

    The Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GSEB) issued the GSEB 12th or HSC General stream results on Saturday, June 4.

  • Sun, 05 Jun 2022 02:47 PM

    GSEB SSC result: Jitu vaghani announced the GSEB class 10th result date and timing

    State Education Minister Jitu Vaghani announced the GSEB Class 10th result date and timing. He announced on Twitter that the results of the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board's Std-10 and Sanskrit first test will be released on June 6 at 8 a.m.

  • Sun, 05 Jun 2022 02:45 PM

    GSEB SSC result tomorrow

    GSEB, will announce the SSC or Class 10 results will be released at 8 a.m. on June 6.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gujarat gseb gseb.org
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.