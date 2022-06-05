GSEB Gujarat Board 10th Result 2022 Live Updates: Results tomorrow at gseb.org

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will release SSC or Class 10 final exam results tomorrow, June 6.

Candidates who took the Class 10 board exams in the state can view their results on the GSEB's official website, gseb.org. The GSEB Class 10 Board Exams 2022 began on March 28, 2022 and ended on April 9, 2022 in various test centers around the state. Every year, over 10 lakh candidates take GSEB SSC examination.Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB)

GSEB has already released the GSEB 12th or HSC General stream results on Saturday, June 4.