GSEB HSC Result 2022: Gujarat Board Class 12 result declared, direct link here

Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has declared GSEB HSC Result 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Class 12 board exams can check Gujarat Board Class 12 result on the official site of GSEB on gseb.org.

The GSEB Class 12 board examinations for Science and General were held from March 28 to April 12 at various exam centres across the state. This year, over 5 lakh students in the state took their Class 12 examinations. To check the result candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check result here

GSEB HSC Result 2022: How to check Gujarat Board Class 12 result

Visit the official site of GSEB on gseb.org.

Click on GSEB HSC Result 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 board examination can check the other details through the official site of GSEB.

