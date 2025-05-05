GSEB HSC Result 2025: Gujarat Board Class 12th results releasing today at gseb.org

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB or GSEB) will declare the Gujarat HSC or Class 12th results today, May 5. The results will be announced at 10:30 am, after which students can visit the board’s website, gseb.org and check their marks online. GSEB HSC Result 2025: Gujarat Board Class 12th results releasing today (File photo)

The board will announce the Gujarat HSC result for Science, General and Vocational streams. The board will also declare the Gujarat Common Entrance Test or GUJCET 2025 today, at the same time.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2025 Date: MSBSHSE Class 12th results releasing on May 5, check details

As per the board, students need to use the seat number of the board exam to check their results.

In addition, students can also check their results on WhatsApp by sending their seat numbers to 6357300971.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2025: Websites to check MSBSHSE 12th results when out on May 5

The board will send the notification regarding mark sheets, certificates, and SR to schools later. It will also send a circular containing instructions for post-exam activities like result and paper verification, name correction, rejection of marks, and re-appearance in the examination.

The GSEB HSC examination was conducted from February 27 to March 13, 2025.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2025: MSBSHSE Class 12th results releasing today at mahahsscboard.in

GSEB HSC Results 2025: How to check Gujarat Board 12th results

Go to the board website gseb.org.

Open the result link and select your stream.

Enter your seat number.

Submit. The result will be displayed in the next page.