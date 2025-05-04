Menu Explore
Maharashtra HSC Result 2025: Websites to check MSBSHSE 12th results when out on May 5

ByHT Education Desk
May 04, 2025 06:17 PM IST

Maharashtra HSC Result 2025: Check where to download MSBSHSE 12th results when out tomorrow. 

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE, will be releasing the HSC or Class 12 results on Monday, May 5, 2025, at 1 PM. When out, students will be able to check and download the results on the official website at mahahsscboard.in

Maharashtra HSC Result 2025: Know the websites to check MSBSHSE 12th results when released.

Apart from the official website, students will also be able to check their Class 12th scores on other websites too. Two of them are as follows:

results.digilocker.gov.in

hscresult.mkcl.org

Besides, results will also be displayed on other third party websites too.

As per the official notification released by the board, the consolidated results will be available for junior colleges on the website mahahsscboard.in through college login.

What after results are declared:

Once the results are declared, students who have appeared in the Higher Secondary Certificate examination can apply for reverification of marks obtained by them from any of the compulsory subjects (other than category subjects) as well as revaluation of the answer sheets.

Online application can be made for the same May 6 to May 20, 2025. A fee will need to be paid through Debit Card/ Credit Card/ UPI/ Net Banking.

The board has advised students who want to re-evaluate the answer sheet to contact the concerned departmental board for further information.

This year, the general MSBSHSE HSC Board Exam 2025 started on February 11, 2025, and concluded on March 11, 2025. The vocational exams too began on February 11, 2025, and ended on March 11, 2025.

Maharashtra HSC Results 2025: Steps to download scores

The steps to check Maharashtra HSC Results 2025 are given below:

  1. Visit the official website at mahahsscboard.in.
  2. On the home page, click on the link to check Maharashtra HSC results 2025.
  3. Enter the credentials to log in and submit.
  4. Check our HSC results displayed on the screen.
  5. Download and keep a printout for the same for future reference.

For more related details, students are advised to visit the official website.

For more related details, students are advised to visit the official website.
News / Education News / Board Exams 2025 / Maharashtra HSC Result 2025: Websites to check MSBSHSE 12th results when out on May 5
