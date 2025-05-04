Menu Explore
VITEEE Results 2025 declared at viteee.vit.ac.in, direct link to download here

ByHT Education Desk
May 04, 2025 12:43 PM IST

VITEEE Results 2025: To download the results, candidates will need to visit the official website at viteee.vit.ac.in. The direct link is also given below. 

The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has declared the results of VITEEE 2025 on Sunday, May 4. Candidates who appeared in the Engineering entrance examination (VITEE 2025) can now check and download their results from the official website at viteee.vit.ac.in.

VITEEE Results 2025 has been declared at viteee.vit.ac.in. The direct link to download is given here.
To download the results, candidates will need to enter their Application Number, Password, followed by the Verification Code.

Direct link to download VITEEE Results 2025

The VITEEE entrance exam was conducted on April 20 to April 27, 2025. The exam duration was 2 hours and 30 minutes.

The questions were asked in English. There were multiple-choice questions (MCQs) with four options: A, B, C, and D. Only one of the four options will be correct.

Furthermore, there were 125 questions in total, divided into the sections Maths/Biology (40 questions), Physics (35 questions), Chemistry (35 questions), Aptitude (10 questions), and English (5 questions).

It may be mentioned here that only those candidates who were born on or after July 1, 2003 were eligible to apply for the entrance test.

VITEEE Results 2025: Steps to download

1. Go to the official website at viteee.vit.ac.in.

2. On the home page, click on the VITEEE Results 2025 link.

3. Enter the credentials to log in and submit.

4. Check the VITEEE Results 2025 displayed on the screen,

5. Download and keep a printout for the future reference.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Stay informed with the latest updates on TS SSC 10th Result and TS Result 2025, Assam HS Result 2025 Live. Our dedicated coverage brings you timely information on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times Education. Get UP Board 10th Result and UP Board 12th Result updates as well.
