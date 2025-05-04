Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

4 persons arrested for taking money from NEET aspirants for medical college seat

PTI |
May 04, 2025 11:50 AM IST

4 persons arrested for taking money from NEET aspirants for medical college seat

Police arrested four members of an interstate gang here for allegedly taking money from NEET aspirants for admission to medical college, an officer said.

Arrested computer hacker and cyber criminal with handcuffs, close up of hands. (iStockphoto)
Arrested computer hacker and cyber criminal with handcuffs, close up of hands. (iStockphoto)

The four persons including two from Odisha were arrested by Bhubaneswar Special Crime Unit on Saturday, Commissioner of Police, S D Singh said.

NEET UG Exam 2025 Today Live Updates: Exam from 2 PM, check guidelines & more

The Police commissioner said the gang used to take money from medical aspirants by promising them admission to medical colleges. The gang had plans to engage dummy candidates to write the examination, Singh said.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) UG-2025 will be held on Sunday from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Prohibitory orders to be imposed in Jharkhand's Ranchi on Sunday for NEET exam

The four arrested persons were identified as Priyadarshi Kumar from Jharkhand, Arvind Kumar from Bihar, and Sunil Samantray and Rudra Narayan Behera from Odisha, police said.

"The modus operandi involved local scouts who procured NEET aspirant details, including Aadhaar cards, facilitating their registration. Once the admit cards are obtained, they are transferred to operatives in Bihar. It is suspected that proxy candidates take the NEET exam by manipulating the admit card details," a statement issued by police said.

NEET UG 2025 today, admit card link, exam day instructions and more- everything candidates should know

The gang was charging 20 to 30 lakh per candidate, it said.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
News / Education News / Competitive Exams / 4 persons arrested for taking money from NEET aspirants for medical college seat
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 04, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On