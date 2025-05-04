Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Maharashtra HSC Result 2025 Date: MSBSHSE Class 12th results releasing on May 5, check details

ByHT Education Desk
May 04, 2025 04:59 PM IST

Maharashtra HSC Result 2025 Date and Time: MSBSHSE Class 12 results will be releasing on May 5. Know the websites to check.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE, has confirmed the date and time for the declaration of HSC or Class 12 results.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2025 Date and Time: MSBSHSE Class 12th results will be out on May 5 at 1 PM. (Ht file)
Maharashtra HSC Result 2025 Date and Time: MSBSHSE Class 12th results will be out on May 5 at 1 PM. (Ht file)

As per the board, the HSC or Class 12 results will be declared on Monday, May 5 at 1 PM. When out, students will be able to check and download the results on the official website at mahahsscboard.in.

Also read: 3 detained in Rajasthan for 'selling' NEET paper for 40 lakh

Alternatively, the results will also be available at mahresult.nic.in. and on DigiLocker at results.digilocker.gov.in.

The general MSBSHSE HSC Board Exam 2025 started on February 11, 2025, and concluded on March 11, 2025. The vocational exams too began on February 11, 2025, and ended on March 11, 2025.

Also read: Nine transgender students clear Odisha class 10 board exam

The HSC exams were held in two shifts: the first shift from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the second shift from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Also read: Revamping curriculum, students under stress can take exam later: BITS Pilani Goa on suicides

Maharashtra HSC Results 2025: How to download results

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the Maharashtra HSC Results 2025

  1. Visit the official website at mahahsscboard.in.
  2. On the home page, click on the link to download the HSC results 2025.
  3. Enter the credentials to log in and submit.
  4. Check our HSC results displayed on the screen.
  5. Download and keep a printout for the same for future reference.

For more related details, students are advised to visit the official website.

Get latest news on Education along with CBSE Board Result, Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Results at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on CBSE Board 10th Result, CBSE Board 12th Result, MP Board Result and Jharkhand Board Result.
News / Education News / Board Exams 2025 / Maharashtra HSC Result 2025 Date: MSBSHSE Class 12th results releasing on May 5, check details
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 04, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On