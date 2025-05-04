Maharashtra HSC Result 2025 Date: MSBSHSE Class 12th results releasing on May 5, check details

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE, has confirmed the date and time for the declaration of HSC or Class 12 results. Maharashtra HSC Result 2025 Date and Time: MSBSHSE Class 12th results will be out on May 5 at 1 PM. (Ht file)

As per the board, the HSC or Class 12 results will be declared on Monday, May 5 at 1 PM. When out, students will be able to check and download the results on the official website at mahahsscboard.in.

Alternatively, the results will also be available at mahresult.nic.in. and on DigiLocker at results.digilocker.gov.in.

The general MSBSHSE HSC Board Exam 2025 started on February 11, 2025, and concluded on March 11, 2025. The vocational exams too began on February 11, 2025, and ended on March 11, 2025.

The HSC exams were held in two shifts: the first shift from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the second shift from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Maharashtra HSC Results 2025: How to download results

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the Maharashtra HSC Results 2025

Visit the official website at mahahsscboard.in. On the home page, click on the link to download the HSC results 2025. Enter the credentials to log in and submit. Check our HSC results displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout for the same for future reference.

For more related details, students are advised to visit the official website.