3 detained in Rajasthan for 'selling' NEET paper for 40 lakh

PTI |
May 04, 2025 03:56 PM IST

Balwan, 27, Mukesh Meena, 40, and Hardas, 38, were detained by the SSpecial Operations Group of Rajasthan Police for allegedly trying to dupe a NEET candidate.

Three men were detained by the Special Operations Group of Rajasthan Police for allegedly trying to dupe a NEET candidate of 40 lakh by promising him the question paper, an officer on Sunday said.

According to the crime branch officials, the accused posed as an army officer and duped over 13 youths by promising them jobs in the armed forces. ((REPRESENTATIVE PIC/File)
According to the crime branch officials, the accused posed as an army officer and duped over 13 youths by promising them jobs in the armed forces. ((REPRESENTATIVE PIC/File)

The accused were identified as Balwan, 27, Mukesh Meena, 40, and Hardas, 38, according to police.

On Friday, the three took the student and his family members to Gurugram and asked for the money, at which point the student's family asked them to show the paper.

When they refused, they contacted the SOG, which apprehended the three on Saturday.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test, or NEET-UG, is underway today to qualify candidates for admissions in medical colleges across India.

Stay informed with the latest updates on MP Board Result and CBSE Board Result. Our dedicated coverage brings you timely information on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times Education. Get CBSE Board 10th Result 2025 and CBSE Board 12th Result 2025 updates as well.
