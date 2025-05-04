3 detained in Rajasthan for 'selling' NEET paper for ₹40 lakh
May 04, 2025 03:56 PM IST
Balwan, 27, Mukesh Meena, 40, and Hardas, 38, were detained by the SSpecial Operations Group of Rajasthan Police for allegedly trying to dupe a NEET candidate.
Three men were detained by the Special Operations Group of Rajasthan Police for allegedly trying to dupe a NEET candidate of ₹40 lakh by promising him the question paper, an officer on Sunday said.
The accused were identified as Balwan, 27, Mukesh Meena, 40, and Hardas, 38, according to police.
On Friday, the three took the student and his family members to Gurugram and asked for the money, at which point the student's family asked them to show the paper.
When they refused, they contacted the SOG, which apprehended the three on Saturday.
The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test, or NEET-UG, is underway today to qualify candidates for admissions in medical colleges across India.
