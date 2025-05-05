Maharashtra HSC Result 2025: MSBSHSE Class 12th results releasing today at mahahsscboard.in

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce the HSC or Class 12 results today, May 5, 2025. The result will be announced at 1 PM. After that, students can check their marks at mahahsscboard.in and hscresult.mkcl.org . Maharashtra HSC Result 2025: MSBSHSE Class 12th results releasing today (PTI)

In addition to the official websites, students can also use the DigiLocker result page, results.digilocker.gov.in to check the Maharashtra HSC results. The consolidated results will be available for junior colleges on the website mahahsscboard.in through college login.

This year, the Maharashtra HSC board exam 2025 for the general course started on February 11, 2025, and ended on March 11, 2025. The exams for the vocational course too began on February 11, 2025, and ended on March 11, 2025.

Maharashtra HSC general course results for Science, Arts and Commerce streams will be announced together.

The board is expected to hold a press conference for Maharashtra HSC results, in which it will share the number of candidates, pass percentage and other important information.

How to check Maharashtra HSC result 2025

Go to the board website, mahahsscboard.in.

Open the HSC result link.

Enter your login details.

Submit and check the results.

After the HSC results, MSBSHSE will invite applications for reverification of marks for compulsory subjects (other than category subjects) as well as revaluation of the answer sheets.

Online application for these will be accepted from May 6 to May 20, 2025 on the payment of a fee.

The board has asked students who want to re-evaluate their answer sheets to contact the concerned departmental board for further information.