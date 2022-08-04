GSEB HSC supplementary results for Science, General streams out, how to check

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB or GSEB) has announced Higher Secondary (HSC) or Class 12 supplementary exam results for Science and General stream students. Students who appeared in the exam can go to gseb.org to download their mark sheets, or use the link given below.

GSEB HSC supplementary results 2022

This year, a total of 337540 candidates registered for the GBSE HSC main exam, of whom 3,35,145 lakh students appeared and 2,91,287 lakh students passed. Unsuccessful students had another chance to clear Class 12 through the supplementary exam.

In the General stream, the overall pass percentage was 86.91%. In Science stream, the pass percentage in the regular HSC exam stood at 72.02%.

How to check GSEB HSC supplementary results 2022

Go to gseb.org. Click on the HSC Science/General supplementary exam result link. Enter seat number. Submit and view result.

