GSEB releases class 12 science result for repeater candidates

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) or GSEB has declared the class 12 science result for repeaters. As per reports, only 15.32% of the total students have passed the exam. Over 30,000 students had appeared for the exam this year.
PUBLISHED ON AUG 16, 2021 12:39 PM IST
The GSEB class 12 science result for repeater students is available on the official website of the Board. Students have to log in using their roll number and download their result.

The GSEB had declared the class 12 science result for regular students on July 17. The examination for Class 12 was scheduled to be conducted from July 1 to July 16, 2021, which was cancelled due to the pandemic situation. Later, the evaluation criteria were released by the Board to assess the result of the students. As per the assessment criteria, the result was based on scores of Class 10, Class 11, and Class 12 in ratio 50:25:25.

 

