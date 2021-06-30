GSEB SSC Result 2021: Class 10 result declared on gseb.org, here’s how to check

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, GSHSEB has declared GSEB SSC Result 2021. The Class 10 result can be checked by all the students who have registered for the Class 10 board exams on the official site of GSEB on gseb.org.

A total of 857204 candidates have registered for the exam out of which 490482 are male candidates and 366722 are female candidates. To check the result, all the candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

GSEB SSC Result 2021: How to check

• Visit the official site of GSEB on gseb.org.

• Click on GSEB SSC Result 2021 link available on the home page.

• Enter the admit card roll number and click on submit.

• Your result will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the result and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Out of the total 8.57 lakh students, 17186 students got A1, 57362 students got A2, 100973 students got B1, 150432 students got B2, 185266 students C1, 172253 students got C2 and 173732 students got D grade.

The Board had cancelled Class 10, 12 exams in the state due to rise in COVID19 cases across the country. The marksheet can be collected by candidates from their respective schools.