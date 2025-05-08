The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) declared Class 10 results today, in which 83.08% students cleared the exam. Out of 7,62,485 regular students registered, 7,46,892 appeared and 6,20,532 passed. Girls outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 87.24%, while boys recorded 79.56%. GSEB Gujarat Board SSC Class 10th Result LIVE Updates GSEB SSC Result 2025: 83.08% students clear Class 10 Gujarat state board exams

Banaskantha led with an 89.29% pass rate, followed by Morbi (88.78%) and Narmada (88.40%). Ahmedabad City reported a 79.95% pass rate, while Ahmedabad Rural achieved 82.58%. Kheda was lowest in the list with 72.55%.

Among mediums of instruction, English medium students achieved the highest success rate with 92.58% passing. Gujarati medium students had a pass percentage of 81.79%, and Hindi medium students recorded 76.47%.

A total of 989 schools recorded 100% result this year, while 87 schools saw zero students passing, affecting 4165 students.

This year, 138 exam centres were marked as sensitive due to past incidents. These centres were monitored with CCTV surveillance, and the board continued its use of the Paper Box Authentication and Tracking System to ensure transparency and secure handling of answer sheets.

In terms of subject-wise performance, Social Science recorded a pass percentage of 93.78%, Standard Maths 99.35%, Basic Maths 83.47%, Science 87.84%, English (First Language) 97.26%, Gujarati (First Language) 91.29%, Hindi (First Language) 93.38%, and Sanskrit (Second Language) 97.06%.

In grade distribution, 28,055 students secured an A1 grade, while 86,459 received A2. B1 and B2 grades were awarded to 1,24,274 and 1,52,084 students respectively. 1,45,444 students received C1, 78,137 got C2, 6066 were awarded D, and 13 students received E1.

Among differently abled students, 4165 appeared for the exam and 2115 passed, resulting in a pass rate of 50.79%. Under the ‘Best of Two’ policy, 1574 students secured a 100% result, 201 passed with 30%, and 45 failed.

Last year’s overall pass percentage stood at 82.56%.