Gujarat Board 10th Result 2021: GSEB SSC results declared

Gujarat Board 10th Result 2021: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) on Tuesday, June 29 declared the results of Class 10 or SSC examination.

School login link for GSHSEB SSCE Results May 2021

Students who had registered for the SSC examination can check their results online at gseb.org, on GSEB website, by using their roll number. According to media reports the pass percentage is 100%.

GSHSEB SSCE Results May 2021 (gseb.org)

GSEB SSC Results 2021: How to check the results

1. Visit the official website at gseb.org

2. Click on the link that reads, ‘SSC result 2021’

3. Key in your credentials and log in

4. Gujarat SSC result 2021 will appear on the screen

5. Download the results and take its print out too.