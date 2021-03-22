Home / Education / Board Exams / Gujarat Board 12th Admit Card 2021 for practical exams released,direct link here
board exams

Gujarat Board 12th Admit Card 2021 for practical exams released,direct link here

Gujarat Board 12th Admit Card 2021 for Science stream practical exams released. Students can download the admit card through the official site of GSEB on gsebeservice.com.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 08:57 PM IST
Gujarat Board 12th Admit Card 2021 for practical exams released, direct link here(Shutterstock)

Gujarat School Education Board, GSEB has released the Gujarat Board 12th Admit Card 2021 for Science stream practical exams. The students who will appear for the practical exams under the Science stream can download the admit card through the official site of GSEB on gsebeservice.com.

The Science stream Class 12 practical exams will begin on March 30, 2021, in the state. The practical exams for Science subjects- Physics, Chemistry, and Biology will be conducted at various exam centers across the state.

Direct Link to Download Admit Card here

Gujarat Board 12th Admit Card 2021: How to Download

To download the admit card, students who 9OTPwill appear for the exam can check these steps given below.

• Visit the official website of GSEB on gsebeservice.com.

• Click on Gujarat Board 12th Admit Card 2021 for practical exams link available on the home page.

• Enter their school index number, registered mobile number and email id.

• Students will receive a one-time password (OTP).

• Enter the OTP and you will be redirected to the admit card page.

• Download the admit card and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

All the appearing students will have to carry the admit card to the exam centre. The admit card will have details including the candidate’s name, roll number, date of science practical exams, and exam-day instructions.

The theory examination for the Class 12 science stream will begin on May 10 and will end on May 12, 2021. The examination will be conducted in the evening shift- from 3 pm to 6 pm. This year around 5.30 lakh students are all set to appear for the Class 12 exams.

Topics
gseb.org gseb hsc gseb gujarat board gujarat gseb gseb
