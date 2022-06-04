Gujarat Board 12th HSC General stream Result to be declared today at gseb.org

The Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GSEB) will release the 12th HSC General stream result today, June 4. The Class 12 result 2022 will be announced at 8 a.m. Students who took the exam can check the HSC general exam result on the official website at gseb.org.

Students must use their six-digit seat number to check and download the GSEB HSC result 2022.

GSEB HSC or class 12th result: Know how to check

Visit the official website at gseb.org

Click on HSC or 12th result 2022 link

Key in your six-digit seat number

Submit and download the GSEB Science HSC 12th result 2022

Take a print out for further reference.

The GSEB HSC Science test result 2022 was previously announced on May 12, and a total of 68,681 students qualified, with a pass percentage of 72.02 percent.