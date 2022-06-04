Gujarat Board 12th HSC General stream Result to be declared today at gseb.org
The Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GSEB) will release the 12th HSC General stream result today, June 4. The Class 12 result 2022 will be announced at 8 a.m. Students who took the exam can check the HSC general exam result on the official website at gseb.org.
Students must use their six-digit seat number to check and download the GSEB HSC result 2022.
GSEB HSC or class 12th result: Know how to check
Visit the official website at gseb.org
Click on HSC or 12th result 2022 link
Key in your six-digit seat number
Submit and download the GSEB Science HSC 12th result 2022
Take a print out for further reference.
The GSEB HSC Science test result 2022 was previously announced on May 12, and a total of 68,681 students qualified, with a pass percentage of 72.02 percent.