Home / Education / Board Exams / Gujarat Class 10 Board Exams 2021 cancelled, mass promotion for students
board exams

Gujarat Class 10 Board Exams 2021 cancelled, mass promotion for students

Gujarat Class 10 Board Exams 2021 has been cancelled. The state government has decided mass promotion for SSC students.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 14, 2021 07:57 AM IST
Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani(File Photo)

Gujarat government has cancelled Gujarat Class 10 Board Exams 2021. The SSC examination has been cancelled considering the current state of transition of the corona. The regular students of Class 10 this year will be promoted to the next class without examination.

The decision on mass promotion of students and cancellation of the examination was taken by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in the wider interest of the students and to save them from getting affected by the virus. However, the decision on ‘repeaters’ students who have failed in earlier attempts and were slated to again appear for exams this year, will be taken after assessing the situation once COVID19 cases drop.

Vijay Rupani, CM of Gujarat took his official Twitter handle to make the announcement. The tweet reads, “An important decision was taken today in the wider interest of the students of Std-10 SSC of the state. Considering the current state of transition of the corona, the decision to give adequate mass promotion to regular students in Std-10 SSC this year was taken in the core committee meeting held today.”

The Board examination for Classes 10 and 12 were scheduled to be conducted between May 10 to May 25, 2021.

The state government had already decided to grant mass promotion to classes 1 to 9 and class 11 students in view of the COVID19 pandemic.

Gujarat government has cancelled Gujarat Class 10 Board Exams 2021. The SSC examination has been cancelled considering the current state of transition of the corona. The regular students of Class 10 this year will be promoted to the next class without examination.

The decision on mass promotion of students and cancellation of the examination was taken by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in the wider interest of the students and to save them from getting affected by the virus. However, the decision on ‘repeaters’ students who have failed in earlier attempts and were slated to again appear for exams this year, will be taken after assessing the situation once COVID19 cases drop.

Vijay Rupani, CM of Gujarat took his official Twitter handle to make the announcement. The tweet reads, “An important decision was taken today in the wider interest of the students of Std-10 SSC of the state. Considering the current state of transition of the corona, the decision to give adequate mass promotion to regular students in Std-10 SSC this year was taken in the core committee meeting held today.”

The Board examination for Classes 10 and 12 were scheduled to be conducted between May 10 to May 25, 2021.

The state government had already decided to grant mass promotion to classes 1 to 9 and class 11 students in view of the COVID19 pandemic.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gseb gujarat board class 10 board exam gujarat board ssc board examinations
TRENDING NEWS

Video of dog and deer’s unique friendship is winning hearts. Watch

Patient doggo waits eagerly for human to throw ball. Clip is a giggle-fest

Nasa’s post about 4.5-billion-year-old asteroid may leave you intrigued

Butter chicken cake leaves netizens impressed. Seen it yet?
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021
Eid ul Fitr 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP