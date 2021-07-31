Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / Gujarat HSC Result 2021:GSEB Class 12 Arts, Commerce result declared on gseb.org
board exams

Gujarat HSC Result 2021:GSEB Class 12 Arts, Commerce result declared on gseb.org

Gujarat HSC Result 2021 has been declared. GSEB Class 12 Arts, Commerce result has been declared on official site of GSEB on gseb.org.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 31, 2021 09:57 AM IST
Gujarat HSC Result 2021:GSEB Class 12 Arts, Commerce result declared on gseb.org

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has declared Gujarat HSC Result 2021 on July 31, 2021. GSEB Class 12 Arts and Commerce result was announced at 8 am. The Class 12 result can be downloaded by respective schools and not by the students on the official site of GSEB on gseb.org.

Around 5 lakh students have registered for Class 12 exams in the state. The state board exams for Class 12 was cancelled by the Board due to rise in COVID19 cases across the country. The result was prepared on the basis of Class 12 evaluation criteria released by the Board.

As per the evaluation criteria, GSEB has adopted he 25:25:50 marking formula for Class 12 students. 50 per cent weightage is for Class 10 marks, 25 per cent for Class 11 marks and 25 per cent for the first and second unit tests of Class 12.

The Board would notify the dates for distribution of mark sheets, certificates and revaluation and re-verification to the students soon. For more related details candidates can check the official site of GSEB.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gseb.org gseb gujarat board gseb results
TRENDING NEWS

Cat watching Olympic event with apt attention intrigues people. Watch

Tweeple got extremely invested in this man’s search for a ‘Rahul’ in London

Hilarious video shows even Loki, the God of Mischief can’t resist momos. Watch

MS Dhoni’s new haircut sparks mixed reactions. Pictures go viral
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP