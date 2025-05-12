Gujarat HSC Supplementary Exam 2025: Applications open at gseb.org, window closes on May 19, check details here

Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has opened the application window for HSC or Class 12 General as well as Science streams Supplementary Exams 2025. Gujarat HSC Supplementary Exam 2025: Application window is open at gseb.org, The last date to apply is May 19.

As per the official notice, students who were absent, failed in one or more subjects, and need improvement in their marks can apply for the supplementary exams.

Alternatively, students who qualified in the exams but wish to improve their marks further can also apply for the supplementary exams.

Applications can be submitted from May 12 to May 19, 2025, up to 5 PM, along with the payment of examination fee.

Notably, the application for the supplementary examination can be submitted via schools only through the board's official website at gseb.org or https://hscscipurakreg.gseb.org.

No applications can be submitted offline, the board said.

It may be mentioned here that female candidates and candidates with disabilities have been exempted from payment of examination fee.

As per the board, it is mandatory for the such candidates to mark the required boxes against the seat number on the online application form, as failure in doing so will not allow them to appear in the supplementary examination.

Notably, the GSEB HSC Results 2025 were declared on May 5, 2025. The overall pass percentage of HSC Science was recorded at 83.51%, and in General stream, it was 93.07%.

The GSEB HSC examination was conducted from February 27 to March 13, 2025.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of GSEB.