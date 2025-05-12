HBSE Haryana board result 2025 news: Steps to check 10th, 12th results when out

The Board of Secondary Education Haryana will release results of HBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Board examinations 2025 likely soon. Students who appeared in the board exams will be able to check and download their results on the official website at bseh.org.in. HBSE Haryana board result 2025 news: Check the steps to download the Haryana Class 10th and 12th results when released. (HT file)

Notably, details like roll number is required to check the HBSE Class 10 and 12 results 2025.

Haryana Board Results 2025: Steps to download HBSE Class 10, 12 results

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check their results when released:

Visit the official website at bseh.org. On the home page, click on the results tab. Click on the link to download Class 10 and 12 result link. Enter the credentials to log in and submit. Check your Class 10 or 12 marks displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout for further need.

The board had conducted the Haryana Class 10 board exams from February 28 to March 19, 2025, and the Class 12 board exams from February 27 to April 2, 2025.

In 2024, BSEH had released the class 10th board results on May 12, 2025. A total of 2,86,714 students appeared for the examinations out of which 2,73,015 students qualified. The overall pass percentage for class 10th was 95.22 percent. Of these, girls outperformed the boys by securing 96.32% as compared to 94.22% pass percentage of boys.

Similarly, the class 12th results were announced earlier on April 30. The overall pass percentage of the HBSE 12th examination was 85.31 percent. Boys had outperform girls with an 88.14% pass percentage compared to 82.52% pass percentage secured by girls.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of HBSE.