HBSE Result 2025 Live Updates: Haryana Board BSEH Class 12th results likely today
HBSE Result 2025 Live: Class 12 results are expected to be out today, May 13, 2025. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
HBSE Result 2025 Live: The Board of School Education, Haryana is expected to announce HBSE Result 2025 for Class 12 on May 13, 2025. The Board is yet to announce the date and time of declaration of results. The Haryana Board Class 12 results will be announced for all streams- Science, Commerce and Arts. ...Read More
Candidates who have appeared for the BSEH Class 12 board examination can check their results through the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in.
To check the results on official website candidates can follow the steps given below.
Visit the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in.
Click on HBSE Result 2025 for Class 12 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
The Haryana Board Class 10 examination was held from February 28 to March 19 and Haryana Board Class 12 examination was held from February 27 to April 2, 2025. Follow the blog for latest updates.
HBSE Result 2025 Live: When and where to check Class 12th results?
HBSE Result 2025 Live: The Board of School Education, Haryana will likely announce the Class 12th results on May 13, 2025. The date and time of the declaration of results have not been shared yet. When announced, candidates can check it on only one website- bseh.org.in.
HBSE Result 2025 Live: Know about Class 12 marksheets
HBSE Result 2025 Live: The Haryana Board Class 12 marksheet has details which includes the marks scored by students in different subjects.
HBSE Result 2025 Live: Girls surpassed boys in 2024
HBSE Result 2025 Live: In 2024, girls had surpassed boys in the Haryana Class 12 exams securing 88.14%, whereas boys secured 82.52%.
HBSE Result 2025 Live: Number of candidates
HBSE Result 2025 Live: Like every year, this year too more than 2 lakh candidates have appeared for the Class 12 examination.
HBSE Result 2025 Live: All streams results likely today
HBSE Result 2025 Live: The Haryana Board Class 12 results will be announced for all streams- Science, Commerce and Arts.
HBSE Result 2025 Live: List of websites to check Class 12th results
bseh.org.in
HBSE Result 2025 Live: Class 10, 12 exam dates
HBSE Result 2025 Live: The Haryana Board Class 10 examination was held from February 28 to March 19 and Haryana Board Class 12 examination was held from February 27 to April 2, 2025.
HBSE Result 2025 Live: How to check Class 12 results?
HBSE Result 2025 Live: Where to check Class 12 results?
HBSE Result 2025 Live: Date and time
HBSE Result 2025 Live: The Board of School Education, Haryana is expected to announce HBSE Result 2025 for Class 12 on May 13, 2025. The Board is yet to announce the date and time of declaration of results.