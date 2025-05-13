HBSE Result 2025 Live Updates: Haryana Board BSEH Class 12th results likely today

HBSE Result 2025 Live: The Board of School Education, Haryana is expected to announce HBSE Result 2025 for Class 12 on May 13, 2025. The Board is yet to announce the date and time of declaration of results. The Haryana Board Class 12 results will be announced for all streams- Science, Commerce and Arts. ...Read More

Candidates who have appeared for the BSEH Class 12 board examination can check their results through the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

To check the results on official website candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

Click on HBSE Result 2025 for Class 12 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Haryana Board Class 10 examination was held from February 28 to March 19 and Haryana Board Class 12 examination was held from February 27 to April 2, 2025. Follow the blog for latest updates.