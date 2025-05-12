Maharashtra SSC Result 2025 Date: MSBSHSE 10th results on May 13, know websites to check

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has confirmed the date and time to declare the results of Maharashtra SSC Result 2025. As per the board, the Maharashtra SSC Results 2025 will be declared on Tuesday, May 13 at 1 PM. Maharashtra SSC Result 2025 Date, Time: MSBSHSE 10th results will be declared on May 13 at 1 PM. Check the official websites to download results from when out. (Representative image/Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)

Students who appeared for Maharashtra Class 10th exams this year will be able to check their results on the official websites mentioned below:

sscresult.mahahsscboard.in sscresult.mkcl.org results.digilocker.gov.in.

This year, the Class 10 board exam was conducted from February 21 to March 17, 2025. The exam was held in two shifts- first shift from 11 am to 2 pm and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Along with the results, the board will also share key details like pass percentage, number of candidates, division-wise result, and more.

Last year, the overall pass percentage was 95.81 per cet. The pass percentage of girls was 97.21 per cent and boys was 94.56 per cent. Konkan division topped with the highest performing division with 99.01 per cent, while the lowest performing division was Nagpur division with 94.73 per cent.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2025: How to download

Candidates can download their Class 10 results when released by following the steps mentioned below:

1. Visit the official website at sscresult.mahahsscboard.in.

2. On the home page, click on Maharashtra SSC Result 2025 link.

3. Enter your credentials to login and submit.

4. Check your result displayed on the screen.

5. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of MSBSHSE.