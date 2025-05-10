Haryana Board Results 2025 news: Website, steps to download HBSE 10th, 12th results when out

The Board of Secondary Education Haryana is expected to announce the results of Class 10 and Class 12 Board examinations 2025 soon. When released, candidates who appeared in the board exams this year can check and download their results from the official website at bseh.org.in. Haryana Board Results 2025 news: Know where and how to download HBSE 10th, 12th results when declared. (PTI File Photo)

Students will need to enter details like their roll number in the space provided on the official website.

Also read: Maharashtra SSC Result 2025: Where, how to check MSBSHSE 10th results when declared

Haryana Board Results 2025: How to download HBSE Class 10, 12 results when out

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check their results when out

Visit the official website at bseh.org. Click on the results tab. Open the Class 10, 12 result link. Enter the credentials and log in. Check your BSEH 10th, 12th result 2025. Download and take a printout for further need.

Also read: AIIMS INICET Admit Card 2025 releasing today at aiimsexams.ac.in, know how to download

Last year's trend:

In 2024, BSEH had announced the class 10th board results on May 12, while the class 12th results were announced earlier on April 30.

In Class 10, a total of 2,86,714 students appeared for the examinations out of which 2,73,015 students qualified. The overall pass percentage for class 10th remained 95.22 percent. The girls outperformed the boys by securing 96.32% as compared to 94.22% pass percentage of boys.

Also read: SSC Exam Calendar 2025 revised, check CGL, CHSL, SI in Delhi Police, MTS, JE and other exam dates here

Whereas in Class 12, the overall pass percentage of the HBSE 12th examination was 85.31 percent. Boys had outperform girls with an 88.14% pass percentage compared to 82.52% pass percentage of girls.

This year, the Haryana Class 10 board exams were conducted from February 28 to March 19, 2025, and the Class 12 board exams were held from February 27 to April 2, 2025.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of HBSE.