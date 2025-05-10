SSC Exam Calendar 2025 revised, check CGL, CHSL, SI in Delhi Police, MTS, JE and other exam dates here

The Staff Selection Commission, SSC, has released a revised calendar for the SSC examinations scheduled for 2025-26 session. Candidates interested to appear for various examinations conducted by the commission can check the revised calendar on the official website at ssc.gov.in. SSC has released the revised exam calendar for 2025-26 academic session.

According to the revised calendar, the notification for Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2025 will be out on June 5, 2025, and registrations wil begin on the same day. The last date to apply is June 26, 2025, and the examination will be conducted on August 6 to August 11, 2025.

Likewise, registrations for Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exams will be conducted from June 9 to July 4, 2025, and the examination will be conducted from August 13 to August 30, 2025.

Registrations for Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2025 will be conducted from June 16 to July 7, 2025, and the examination will be conducted on September 1 to September 6, 2025.

Again, registrations for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2025, will be conducted from June 23 to July 18, 2025. The exam is scheduled for September 8 to September 18, 2025.

Registrations for Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical) Examination, 2025 will be held from June 30 to July 21, 2025. The exam will be conducted from October 27 to October 31, 2025.

For Multi Tasking (NonTechnical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination-2025, registrations will begin from June 26, 2025, and close on July 24, 2025. The exam will be conducted from September 20 to October 24, 2025.

SSC Exam Revised Calendar 2025: How to download

Candidates can download the revised calendar of SSC by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. On the home page, click on the link titled, “Revised tentative calendar of examinations for the year 2025-26 reg.” The SSC Revised Exam Calendar PDF will open on your screen. Download and keep a printout for future reference.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.