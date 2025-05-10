SBI CBO Recruitment 2025: Apply for 2964 Circle Based Officer posts at sbi.co.in, direct link here

State Bank of India, SBI has invited applications for Circle Based Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply for Circle Based Officer posts through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 2964 posts in the organisation. SBI CBO Recruitment 2025: Apply for 2964 Circle Based Officer posts, link here (File)

The registration process started on May 9, 2025. The last date to apply is May 29, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Graduation in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the Central Government including Integrated Dual Degree (IDD). Candidates possessing qualifications such as Medical, Engineering, Chartered Accountant, Cost Accountant would also be eligible.

The age limit of the candidate should be between 21 to 30 years of age as on April 30, 2025 5 i.e. candidates must have been born not later than 30.04.2004 and not earlier than 01.05.1995 (both days inclusive).

The candidates applying for vacancies of a particular Circle, should be proficient (reading, writing and understanding) in any one of the specified opted local language of that Circle (mentioned against each Circle).

Selection Process

The selection process consists of Online Test, Screening and Interview. Online test will consist of Objective Tests for 120 marks and Descriptive Test for 50 marks. The Descriptive Test will be administered immediately after conclusion of the Objective Test and candidates will have to type their Descriptive Test answers on the computer. The duration of objective test is 2 hours and it consists of 4 Sections of total 120 marks. There will be separate timing for every section. The duration of Descriptive Test is 30 minutes. It will be a Test of English Language (Letter Writing & Essay) with two questions for total 50 marks.

Application Fee

The application fee is rs 750/- for General/ EWS/OBC category. SC/ ST/ PwBD category candidates are exempted from payment of application fee.

The payment can be made by using debit card/ credit card/ Internet Banking by providing information as asked on the screen. Transaction charges for online payment, if any, will be borne by the candidates.