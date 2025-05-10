Menu Explore
AP POLYCET Result 2025 releasing today at polycetap.nic.in, here's how to check scores

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
May 10, 2025 09:54 AM IST

AP POLYCET Result 2025 will be announced today, May 10, 2025. The steps to check results is given here. 

State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh will release AP POLYCET Result 2025 on May 10, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for Polytechnic Common Entrance Test can check the results when announced through the official website of AP POLYCET at polycetap.nic.in.

AP POLYCET Result 2025 releasing today at polycetap.nic.in, here's how to check
AP POLYCET Result 2025 releasing today at polycetap.nic.in, here's how to check(Unsplash)

The AP POLYCET examination was held on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. POLYCET-2025 was conducted at nearly 500 examination centres across 69 towns/cities in all 26 districts of Andhra Pradesh.

AP POLYCET 2025 was conducted offline. It included 120 Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQS), 50 from Mathematics, 40 from Physics, and 30 from Chemistry.

AP POLYCET Result 2025: How to check 

Candidates who want to check their results can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of AP POLYCET at polycetap.nic.in.

2. Click on AP POLYCET Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

JEE Advanced Hall Ticket 2025 releasing tomorrow at jeeadv.ac.in, here's how to download

Each correct answer will be awarded 4 marks; there are no negative marks for incorrect answers. The Paper will last 2 hours (120 minutes). For more related details candidates can check the official website of AP POLYCET.

Stay informed with the latest updates on GSEB Result 2025, Maharashtra Board Result and CBSE Board Result. Our dedicated coverage brings you timely information on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times Education. Get GSEB 12th Result 2025 and Maharashtra HSC Result with including Gujarat HSC Result Live and GUJCET Result Live updates as well.
Exam and College Guide
