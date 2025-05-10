AIIMS INICET Admit Card 2025 releasing today at aiimsexams.ac.in, know how to download

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences will be releasing the admit card for AIIMS INICET 2025 on Saturday, May 10, 2025. Candidates appearing for Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in. AIIMS INICET Admit Card 2025 will be out today at aiimsexams.ac.in. The steps to download are given here. (Representative image)

Candidates will need to login using their credentials on the official website to download the hall ticket.

Notably, AIIMS INICET 2025 will be conducted on May 17, 2025. The final registrations and generation of Examination Unique Code (EUC) for AIIMS INICET July 2025 session began from Thursday, April 3, 2025, and the last date for basic registrations is April 15, 2025.

Besides, the the last date for completion of application form, and making edits was April 25, 2025, and the last date of correction of rejected Images was allowed from April 16 to April 18, 2025, up to 5 PM.

AIIMS INICET Admit Card 2025: How to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the hall tickets for AIIMS INICET July 2025 session:

Visit the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in. On the home page, go to Academic Courses section. Click on AIIMS INICET July 2025 link. Enter your details to register. Check the AIIMS INICET Admit Card 2025 displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the same for further need.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of AIIMS.