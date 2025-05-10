Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, CEE Kerala will declare KEAM Result 2025 on May 10, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for KEAM exam can check their results through the official website of CEE Kerala at cee.kerala.gov.in. KEAM Result 2025 releasing today at cee.kerala.gov.in, here's how to check(Unsplash)

The Commissioner has already released the final answer key on the official website. Along with the final answer key, examination response of the candidates in the KEAM 2025 Engineering, Pharmacy Computer Based (CBT) Entrance Examination is also available on candidate portal.

KEAM Result 2025: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of CEE Kerala at cee.kerala.gov.in.

2. Click on KEAM Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The KEAM 2025 was held in Computer Test (CBT) mode. The examination was conducted from April 23 to April 29, 2025. The examination was held from 2 pm to 5 pm on all days for the Engineering course. For the pharmacy course, Session 1 was held from 11.30 am to 1 pm, Session II was held from 3.30 pm to 5 pm, and on the last date, the exam was held from 10 am to 11.30 am. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CEE Kerala.