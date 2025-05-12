The Central Board of Secondary Education will be announcing the results of CBSE Class 10 and 12 Result 2025 soon . Once out, students who appeared in the CBSE board examinations this year will be able to check and download their results from the official website at cbse.gov.in. CBSE Board Results 2025 news live updates CBSE results 2025 soon: Websites, DigiLocker and other ways to check your marks after announcement. (photo by Sunil Ghosh/HT file)

Apart from the official website, the results will also be made available on other websites too. Some of these websites include the following:

cbseresults.nic.in results.cbse.nic.in cbse.nic.in results.gov.in.

Additionally, the results will be made available on the DigiLocker and UMANG apps.

For DigiLocker, students can follow the steps mentioned below:

Go to the website of DigiLocker at results.digilocker.gov.in. Enter your credentials to login and submit. Click on the Class 10 or 12 result link available on the page. Check your results displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout for future reference.

Whereas the results on the official website can be checked by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website at cbse.gov.in. On the home page, click on the CBSE Class 10 or 12 board Result 2025 link as required. Enter your credentials to login and submit. Check the result displayed on the screen. Download and Keep a printout of the same for further need.

CBSE conducted the CBSE CBSE Class 10 board examination from February 15 to March 1, 2025, and Class 12 board examination from February 15 to April 4, 2025. The exam was conducted in single shifts from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM on all days.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of CBSE.