Manipur HSLC Results 2025 declared, 91.37% students pass in BoSEM Class 10 exams

The results of the Board of Secondary Education, Manipur (BoSEM) conducted High school leaving certificate or class 10 examinations 2025 was declared in Imphal on Monday afternoon. Manipur HSLC Results 2025 have been declared,, The overall pass percentage has been recorded at 91.37%. (Representative image/Santosh Kumar)

The pass percentage reached 91.37%, highest in the last ten years since 2016, excluding the Covid 19 pandemic period of 2021 wherein the government announced the results, registering an overall pass percentage of 100 percent following an evaluation mechanism.

Education (Secretary) N Praveen Singh, Education (Director) NG Bhogendra, BoSEM Chairman A Joykumar, BoSEM Secretary S Jitenal and others were present during the declaration of the results at the BoSEM conference hall in Imphal around 4 pm.

Lauding the officials of the BoSEM for the successful conduct of the annual examination, Education (Secretary) N Praveen appealed to the public to boost the morale of students who could not achieve the desired marks this year, rather than discouraging them for their failure.

This year, a total of 33,755 students out of the total 37,052 passed the examination which was conducted across 155 examination centres in the state from February 19 to March 7, 2025.

Out of 33,755 successful students, 25,734 are from Private schools, 6918 are government schools and 1103 from Aided schools.

Out of 533 internally displaced students who appeared in the examination this year, 474 passed with Chandel district securing a 100% success rate.

There was no ranking system this year since the grading system was introduced last year.

Among the districts, Kakching and Noney secured the the highest pass percentage of 98.48% and 97.78% respectively while Pherzawl and Jiribam have the lowest pass percentage of 56.76% and 65.63%.

Meanwhile, students who have appeared in the Class 10 examination can check the results at the official website www.manresults.nic.in, officials said.