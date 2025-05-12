Haryana 12th results 2025: HBSE results expected tomorrow

Haryana 10th, 12th results 2025: Haryana Board of Secondary Education or HBSE Class 12 final examination results are expected tomorrow, a board official told HT. When declared, students can check and download their results from the official website at bseh.org.in. Haryana 12th results 2025: HBSE results likely tomorrow(HT File Photo)

Students will need to use their roll numbers to check the HBSE Class 12 results 2025.

Haryana Board Results 2025: How to check HBSE Class 12 results when out

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check their results when released:

Go to the official website of the board, bseh.org.

Open the results tab.

Click on the link to download the Class 12 result

Enter your credentials to log in and submit.

Check and download the result.

HBSE conducted the Class 10 board exams from February 28 to March 19, 2025, and the Class 12 board exams from February 27 to April 2, 2025.

About last year's result

Last year, HBSE declared Class 10th results on May 12. A total of 2,86,714 students appeared for the 10th board exam in 2024, of whom 2,73,015 students qualified. The pass percentage for Class 10th was 95.22 per cent. download

The Class 12th result was announced on April 30. The pass percentage was 85.31 percent. Boys had outperformed girls in the 12th exam. The pass percentage of boys was 88.14 compared to 82.52 per cent of girls.