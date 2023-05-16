Haryana Board 10th result 2023 out: Know how to check HBSE 10th Result at bseh.org.in

Board of Secondary Education Haryana (BSEH or HBSE) has announced the class 10th results 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the class 10th examination can check the result on the official websites at bseh.org. HBSE 10th Result 2023 Live.

Haryana Board 10th result 2023 released

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A total of 559738 candidates have appeared for the examination which will be held in February or March 2023 at 1475 examination centers throughout the state. This includes 2,634,09 senior secondary candidates and 2,963,29 secondary candidates. A total of 2,86,425 candidates have appeared for the class 10th exam out of which 1,87,401 candidates have passed the examination.

HBSE 10th result 2023 link

HBSE 10th result 2023: Know how to check

Visit the official website at bseh.org.in

Click on the results tab

Enter the roll number and submit

Download the result and take the printout for future reference

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON