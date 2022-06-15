Haryana Board 12th result 202: Rohtak girl Kajal tops with 498 marks

Board of School Education Haryana, has released the class 12th result. Candidates can check their BSEH Class 10, 12 results on the BSEH's official website at bseh.org.in at 5 pm.

The state board Class 10 and Class 12 exams 2022 were held by the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) from March 30 to April 29, 2022.

Kajal from KCM Public Senior Secondary School have topped the Haryana Board class 12th exam with 498 marks.

Muskan from the SD Girls College and Shakshi from Bana Shravannath Senior Secondary School won second position with 496 marks each. Shruti of Tagore Senior Secondary School and Punam from Bal Vidya Niketan Sr Secondary School have secured third position with 495 marks.

Around 2,90,000 students have enrolled for the Haryana Board class 12 examinations this year. The Haryana Board has reduced the syllabus by 30% this year.

Last year the examination was cancelled by the Board. The result for Class 12 has been prepared on the basis of assessment scheme released by the Board. The overall pass percentage was 100%.