Haryana Board Class 10 Result 2021 declared, 100% pass, details here

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) declared the Class 10 results on Friday afternoon and the pass percentage is 100% against last year’s 64.59%. As many as 3.13 lakh students, out of which 1.72 lakh boys and 1.41 lakh girls are enrolled for regular class and 11,278 are those who appeared for compartment exams. The board exams for class 10 and 12 which were scheduled in April last and May were postponed and later cancelled due to covid-19.

This time there are no toppers among class 10 students.

Board secretary Rajiv Prasad said they have reported 100% pass percentage in class 10 board results and for the first time since the Class 10 board exams started under Haryana board in 1970, there will be no topper.

“A total of 20 marks each have been given on the basis of the student’s performance in the internal assessment and practical marks. If any student gets 40 marks in assessment and practical, he/she will be given 60 marks for theory,” Prasad added.

The board secretary further said they have announced results for compartment students by taking average marks of those subjects which were cracked by them.

“If any student does not agree with the board results, he/she can apply for the improvement and they can appear in the exam which will be held by the board if the situation improves. For the first time, we have reported 100 per cent results of girls, boys, rural area and urban area students,” he added.