board exams

Haryana Board Class 10 Result 2021: Result declared, all students pass

Haryana Board Class 10 Result 2021 declared and will soon be available on official site of BSEH on bseh.org.in. Candidates can check the pass percentage and other details below.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 11, 2021 03:32 PM IST
Haryana Board Class 10 Result 2021: Result declared, check pass percentage here(HT file)

Haryana Board has declared Haryana Board Class 10 Result 2021 on June 11, 2021. The BSEH Class 10 result has been declared for candidates who have registered themselves for the board examination. Students can check their results through the official site of BSEH on bseh.org.in after it is uploaded.

This year the overall pass percentage is 100

A total of 3,18,373 students have registered for Class 10 board exams out of which 1,74,956 are male students and 1,43,417 are female students. Out of the total, 11,628 are compartment students as well.

The Class 10 examination was scheduled to begin on April 22 and end on May 12, 2021, in the state at various exam centers. The Haryana state government had cancelled the Class 10 board exam due to the rise in COVID19 cases across the country. Board Secretary Rajiv Prasad has said that they will announce class 10 board results on the basis of internal assessment and practical marks.

Topics
haryana board 10th result haryana class 10 result bseh haryana results board exam result

