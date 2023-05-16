Haryana Board Class 10 Result 2023: 65.43 % students pass HBSE 10th exam

Board of Secondary Education Haryana (BSEH or HBSE) announced the Class 10 final exam results today, May 16. The results were announced at 3:30 pm. Candidates can check the class 10th result through the official website at bseh.org.in. HBSE 10th result 2023 live.

HBSE class 12th result released, check pass percentage

This year the overall pass percentage is 65.43 percent. This year a total of 2,86,425 candidates have appeared for the exam out of which 1,87,401 candidates have passed the examination.

The exam pass rate for urban students is 61.28%, compared to 67.35 percent for rural students. Government and private school pass rates, however, are 57.73% and 75.65%, respectively.

HBSE 10th result 2023 link.

This year 1,49,439 boys appeared for the exam out of which 91,772 candidates passed the exam. A total of 1,36,986 girls appeared for the exam out of which 95,629 candidates passed the exam. Boys pass percentage is 61.41 percent and the girls' pass percentage is 69.81 percent.

HBSE 10th result 2023: How to check BSEH Class 10 result

Visit the official website at bseh.org.in.

On the home page, find and open the link to check secondary or Class 10 results.

Enter the asked information and log in.

Check your result and download the page.

In 2023, the class 12 exams began on February 27 and conclude on March 28. The exams were held in a single shift from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm.

