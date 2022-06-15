Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Haryana Board Class 12 Result 2022 declared 87.08 % pass HBSE 12th exam

Haryana Board of School Education on June 15 declared the Haryana Board 12th results 2022
HBSE class 12th result declared at bseh.org.in(HT file)
Published on Jun 15, 2022 03:08 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Haryana Board of School Education declared the Haryana Board 12th results 2022. All registered candidates can view their Haryana Board class 12th results on the BSEH's official website, bseh.org.in at 5 pm.

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) conducted the state board Class 10 and Class 12 examinations 2022 from March 30 to April 29, 2022.

Around 2,90,000 students have enrolled for the Haryana Board class 12 examinations this year. The Haryana Board has reduced the syllabus by 30% this year.

This year, a total of 2,45,685 students took the Haryana Board class 12th test. A total of 2,13,949 students passed the examination, with 23,604 falling into the compartment category.

The Haryana Board class 12th pass percentage is 87.08%. Girls overperformed boys with the pass percentage of 90.51% while the boys pass percentage is 83.96%.

Last year's Haryana board exams were scheduled to begin on April 20, 2021, but were cancelled owing to an increase of COVID19 cases across the country. Last year the overall pass percentage was 100%. Last year, a total of 221263 candidates passed Class 12 examinations, with 14,416 boys and 1.06,847 female candidates.

