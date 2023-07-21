Board of School Education, Haryana has released Haryana Board Compartment Admit Card 2023 for Class 10, 12. Candidates who have to appear for the partial improvement/ additional/ full improvement can download the admit card through the official site of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

Haryana Board Compartment Admit Card 2023 for Class 10, 12 out, download link here

The date sheet for secondary academic examination July 2023 will be conducted from July 27 to August 4, 2023 and senior secondary examination will be conducted on July 26 in the state at various exam centres. The secondary and senior secondary examination will be conducted in single shift- from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Candidates will be allowed to appear in the examination on production of valid Admit Card with scanned photograph.

Direct link to download Haryana Board Compartment Admit Card 2023

Haryana Board Compartment Admit Card 2023: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

Click on Haryana Board Compartment Admit Card 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of BSEH.