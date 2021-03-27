Haryana Board Exam 2021 time table released, here’s how to download

Board of School Education, BSEH Haryana has released Haryana Board Exam 2021 time table for Class 10, 12. The date sheet has been released for academic, open school, compartment, additional, improvement examination. Students who will appear for the examination can download the time table through the official site of BSEH on bseh.org.in.

The Class 10 examination will begin on April 22 and will end on May 12, 2021. The Class 12 examination will begin on April 20 and will end on May 17, 2021. The Board exam will be conducted in single shift – from 12.30 pm to 3 pm.

To download the Secondary/ Senior Secondary exam time table candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Haryana Board Exam 2021: How to Download time table

• Visit the official site of BSEH on bseh.org.in.

• Click on Haryana Board Exam 2021 time table link available on the home page.

• A new PDF file will open.

• Check the exam dates and download the file.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Board has also issued guidelines for students who will appear for the exam. All the candidates will carry their own hand sanitizer in transparent bottle, cover their mouth and nose with mask/cloth & follow physical distance norms. Calculators (Simple/Scientific) & Mobile Phones are not permitted in the Examination hall, if found those will be considered as use of Unfair means.