Home / Education / Board Exams / Haryana Board Exam 2021 time table released, here’s how to download
board exams

Haryana Board Exam 2021 time table released, here’s how to download

Haryana Board Exam 2021 time table for Class 10, 12 has been released. Students can download it through the official site of BSEH on bseh.org.in.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 27, 2021 04:21 PM IST
Haryana Board Exam 2021 time table released, here’s how to download(Shutterstock)

Board of School Education, BSEH Haryana has released Haryana Board Exam 2021 time table for Class 10, 12. The date sheet has been released for academic, open school, compartment, additional, improvement examination. Students who will appear for the examination can download the time table through the official site of BSEH on bseh.org.in.

The Class 10 examination will begin on April 22 and will end on May 12, 2021. The Class 12 examination will begin on April 20 and will end on May 17, 2021. The Board exam will be conducted in single shift – from 12.30 pm to 3 pm.

To download the Secondary/ Senior Secondary exam time table candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to Download Class 10, 12 Time Table (Academic/ Open)

﻿Direct link to Download Class 10 Time Table (Compartment/ Additional/ Improvement)

Haryana Board Exam 2021: How to Download time table

• Visit the official site of BSEH on bseh.org.in.

• Click on Haryana Board Exam 2021 time table link available on the home page.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Delhi HC dismisses PIL against enhanced exam fees charged by CBSE

Bihar Board 12th compartmental exam 2021 from April 29, fill forms from April 5

BSEB 12th results 2021: Daughter of cart-puller tops in science stream

Girls outsmart boys in Bihar Inter exam, overall 78.04% pass

• A new PDF file will open.

• Check the exam dates and download the file.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Board has also issued guidelines for students who will appear for the exam. All the candidates will carry their own hand sanitizer in transparent bottle, cover their mouth and nose with mask/cloth & follow physical distance norms. Calculators (Simple/Scientific) & Mobile Phones are not permitted in the Examination hall, if found those will be considered as use of Unfair means.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bseh bseh board bseh haryana haryana board exams

Related Stories

news

Haryana Board to conduct Class 9, 11 examinations from 10am to 12.30pm

PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 11:07 AM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Live
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG Live Score
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
Assembly Election News
India vs England
Bihar Board 12th Result Link
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP