Haryana Board Exam 2024: Last date today to register for Class 10, 12 annual exams at bseh.org.in

Board of School Education, Haryana will close the registration process for Haryana Board Exam 2024 on November 24, 2023. Schools can register for the Class 10, 12 annual examinations through the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

Haryana Board Exam 2024: Last date today to register for Class 10, 12 exams

As per the official notice, all the Secondary/Senior Secondary (Regular) and heads of Gurukul/Vidyapeethas of the state can apply without a late fee till today, November 24, 2023. The heads of the school can apply online from November 25 to November 28 with a late fee of ₹300 and from November 25 to December 5 with a late fee of ₹1000.

Direct link to apply for Haryana Board Exam 2024

Haryana Board Exam 2024: How to apply

Visit the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

Click on Haryana Board Exam 2024 link available on the home page.

Register yourself and click on submit.

Fill the application form and make the payment of fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration fees for the secondary examination is ₹750 (basic fees), ₹50 (mig fees), ₹100 (practical fees), and for the senior secondary examination, the registration fees is ₹900 (basic fees), ₹100 (mig fee), ₹200 (add sub fee) and ₹100 (practical fees). For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSEH.