Haryana Board Exams 2023: BSEH opens exam centre window today at bseh.org.in

Board of School Education Haryana has opened the Haryana Board Exams 2023 centre window on January 5, 2023. The exam centre window has been opened today and will remain opened till January 13, 2023. Schools and institutes can fill the exam centre window through the official site of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

The online option of examination centres for Class 10 and Class 12 is to be filled by the government and non-government permanent recognized schools / gurukuls / schools in rural areas. The announcement was made by Board President, V.P Yadav and Secretary Krishna Kumar, H.P.S. The schools will require login ID and place code to fill the exam centre.

Incase any school is unable to fill the examination centre option, then in such a situation, the examination centre will be issued by the board office as per its own policy, for which the school itself will be responsible and on any representation given about the permission to fill the centre option again, read the notice.

The schools will also have to update leaves of any teacher, principal, professor, retired staffs or transferred staffs on the official website before January 13. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BSEH.

