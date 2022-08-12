Haryana Board HBSE class 10th and 12th compartment result 2022 released

The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) released the result for both regular and private candidate of 10th and 12th who had failed in one subject and their compartment exam was taken on July 31 results have been declared.

A total of 32812 candidates appeared for the Haryana Board secondary compartment exam . The pass percentage for class 10th is 62.89 %. Girls over performed boys with the pass percentage is 65.07% and the pass percentage of boys is 61.33% .

The pass percentage for the 10th and 12th compartment one-day open school exam conducted by the Haryana Board was 70.40% for Class 10 and 67.49% for Class 12. The 10th and 12th compartment exams were conducted on July 31 all in one day.

A total of 61,707 candidates were appeared in examination, in which 38163 students were boys and 23544 girls.

HBSE 10th, 12th Compartment Exam Results 2022: Know how to check

Visit the official website of HBSE at bseh.org.in

Click on 10th, 12th exam result link

Submit and check Class 10, 12 result

Download, and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

