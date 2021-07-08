Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Haryana HOS 2021 Class 10 results declared at bseh.org.in, direct link here

Haryana Open Schooling (HOS) on Thursday, July 8 declared the 10th class result for the year 2021.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 08, 2021 09:35 PM IST
Haryana Open Schooling (HOS) on Thursday, July 8 has declared the 10th class result for the year 2021(File photo)

Haryana Open Schooling (HOS) has declared the class 10 results for the year 2021. All the candidate registered for HOS class 10th can check their result on the official website of the Board of Education Haryana at https://bseh.org.in/

Here is the direct link to check the results

Candidates can also check results through the official website of the Board of Education Haryana.

How to check BSEH HOS 10th result

Visit the official website of BSEH at https://bseh.org.in/

Click on the link that reads, ‘Secondary (HOS) examination Result 2021’

Enter your Roll Number or Registration number

Click on the search result

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Keep the hard copy of the same for future use

