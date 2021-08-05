Hat trick for St. Anthony’s Shillong; Tops class 12 arts stream as well

St. Anthony’s Higher Secondary School Shillong has once again proved to be insurmountable by achieving top marks in the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Arts Stream conducted by the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBoSE). With today’s results, the elite school completed a hat trick again clutching to the top positions of all three streams of the class XII state board examinations.

In the results announced today, St. Anthony’s Higher Secondary School Shillong would have run away with all the top honors had it not been for a gritty St. Edmund’s Higher Secondary School Shillong which also bagged five positions in the Merit List as its illustrious peer. Girls’ schools, St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School and Lady Keane College, both from Shillong, completed the Merit List.

Daniel Ksanbor Khyriemmujat topped with 462 marks, followed closely by L Kennedy Vaiphei of St. Edmund’s with 450. Jethro Jarvis Roy Jyrwa who scored 449 came in third thus giving his alma mater two of the three top pole positions in the race.

In all, 21,895 regular students applied, while 21,535 students appeared for the exams. Out of the 18,083 who made the cut, 2,660 secured 1st divisions, 9,236 came in second and 6,187 managed to slip through via 3rd division pitting the pass percentage at a respectable 83.97 per cent.

The number of candidates is expectedly low on account of the pandemic and only 4,148 non regular students sat for the examinations from the 4,507 that applied. Of the 2,657 candidates who cleared the exams, two tugged their way through the 1st division, 163 managed a comfortable second and 720 scraped through in 3rd division at a pass percentage of 80.75 per cent. 1,139 candidates have to appear for compartmental exam while 633 need a little more improvement and will have to redo a couple of subjects.

The final roundup of both regular and non regular Arts candidates stands at 26,402 candidates who applied, 25,683 who appeared and 20,740 who made the cut at an overall modest pass percentage of 80.75 per cent despite the challenges owing to the pandemic.

Girls again outnumbered the boys with 14,316 female candidates and 11,367 males in all. Boys secured 69.66 pass percentage overall while the girls managed a 77.65 per cent when rounded up.

Extolling the students Chief Minister Conrad Sangma who is out of station tweeted, “Congratulations to our dear students who passed their #SSLC & #HSSLC (Arts) examinations. Kudos to the toppers who have done their parents, teachers and school/college proud! Wishing each of you a successful future. May you always shine!.”

While wishing all the students a bright future ahead, the CM urged those who didn’t do well to try and do better. “To the other students who probably didn’t do that well, I want to implore to you that you work extra hard. Work harder and success will be yours.”

Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui also took to Twitter and congratulated the successful candidates. He exclaimed, “Congratulations to all my dear friends who have Passed their SSLC EXAMINATION 2021. You don't let the challenges and difficulties stop you from achieving your goal. For those who couldn't get through there is always tomorrow. To the Rank holders Shine on...” EOM

