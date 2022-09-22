HBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary exams 2022: Important notice issued

HBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary exams 2022: The Haryana Board Of Secondary Education (HBSE) has issued important guidelines and directions for successful conduct of supplementary September examinations.

HBSE is scheduled to conduct the secondary and senior secondary (educational and open school) supplementary examination in September 2022.

For successful conduct of these examinations without cheating and copying, Board President Prof. (Dr.) Jagbir Singh gave necessary directions at the district headquarters.

The dates of examination were also announced i.e. from Sept 29 to October 17, 2022. The exam will be conducted from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

Board president also said that 30,584 candidates will appear for the exam, out of which 20,294 are boys and 10,290 are girls around 44 examination centres.

60 influential flying squads have been constituted for inspection of examination centres. Candidates are requested to reach the examination centre 30 minutes prior to the exam timing. Candidates will be searched before entering the centre. Mobiles and electronic devices will not be allowed.

The rapid action force (RAF) constituted by the board president has been entrusted with the responsibility of checking the new history books, moral education and other textbooks installed by the board in addition to checking the centres.

The flying squad will submit the reports related to the checking work in the proforma prescribed by the board.

