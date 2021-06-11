Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / Haryana Board HBSE 10th Result 2021: Direct link for BSEH Class 10 results
board exams

Haryana Board HBSE 10th Result 2021: Direct link for BSEH Class 10 results

Haryana Board HBSE 10th Result 2021 has been declared. The BSEH Class 10 result can be checked by all registered candidates on the official site of BSEH on bseh.org.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 11, 2021 04:23 PM IST
Haryana Board HBSE 10th Board Result 2021: BSEH Class 10 result declared, here’s direct link(bseh,org.in)

Board of School Education Haryana has announced HBSE 10th Board Result 2021 on June 11, 2021. The BSEH Class 10 result has been declared by the Board and are available on the official website of BSEH on bseh.org.in.

A total of 3.18 lakh students have registered themselves for the Class 10 examination this year. A total of 1,74,956 are male students and 1,43,417 are female students. The overall pass percentage this year is 100%. The pass percentage of boys is 100% and the pass percentage of girls is100%. The Board prepared the Class 10 results on the basis of internal assessment and practical exam marks as the examination was cancelled by the Board due to rise in COVID19 cases across the country.

Haryana Board 10th results: Direct link

HBSE 10th Board Result 2021: Steps to check

Candidates who have registered for the Class 10 examination can check the result through these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of BSEH on bseh.org.in.

• Click on HBSE 10th Board Result 2021 link available on the result section of the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

• Your result will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the result and download the result page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
haryana class 10 result haryana results bseh.org.in haryana board class 10 results

Related Stories

board exams

Haryana Board HBSE 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Direct link to check result

UPDATED ON JUN 11, 2021 04:29 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Vikas Khanna shares what his dog did when his sister was babysitting the pooch

Daughter texts dad about her new job, his reply leaves people in splits

Piyush Goyal tweets clip of all-women team examining freight trains. Watch

Israeli archaeologists find unbroken chicken egg that is almost 1,000 years old
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Rains LIVE
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP