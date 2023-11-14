HBSE extends last date for March 2024 Secondary, Senior Secondary annual exams

The Board of Secondary Education Haryana (BSEH) has extended the online application process for the Secondary/Senior Secondary (Regular) and Gurukul/Vidyapeethas (Pre-Madhyamik cum Secondary/North Madhyamik cum Senior Secondary) annual examination March-2024. Candidates can now apply till November 21. Previously the last date to apply was November 14.

Last date to apply for Secondary/Senior Secondary exams extended to Nov 21

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

All Secondary/Senior Secondary (Regular) and heads of Gurukul/Vidyapeethas can apply without a late fee till November 21. However, the heads of the school can apply from 22nd to 28th November with a late fee of ₹300 and from 29th November to 05th December, 2023 with a late fee of ₹1000.

To register for Vidyalaya, Gurukul, or Vidyapeeth online, go to the Education Board's website at www.bseh.org.in and click on the provided link. For any technical problem contact: 01664-254300 and 254309.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON