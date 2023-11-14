Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
HBSE extends last date for March 2024 Secondary, Senior Secondary annual exams

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 14, 2023 06:39 PM IST

BSEH extends the application deadline for Secondary/Senior Secondary exams.

The Board of Secondary Education Haryana (BSEH) has extended the online application process for the Secondary/Senior Secondary (Regular) and Gurukul/Vidyapeethas (Pre-Madhyamik cum Secondary/North Madhyamik cum Senior Secondary) annual examination March-2024. Candidates can now apply till November 21. Previously the last date to apply was November 14.

All Secondary/Senior Secondary (Regular) and heads of Gurukul/Vidyapeethas can apply without a late fee till November 21. However, the heads of the school can apply from 22nd to 28th November with a late fee of 300 and from 29th November to 05th December, 2023 with a late fee of 1000.

To register for Vidyalaya, Gurukul, or Vidyapeeth online, go to the Education Board's website at www.bseh.org.in and click on the provided link. For any technical problem contact: 01664-254300 and 254309.

Check detailed notifications here

