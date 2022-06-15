Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
board exams

HBSE Haryana Board 12th Result 2022 declared at bseh.org.in

Haryana Board of School Education has released the Haryana Board 12th results 2022.
Published on Jun 15, 2022 02:53 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Haryana Board of School Education has released the Haryana Board 12th results 2022. Candidates will be able to access their BSEH Class 10, 12 results on the BSEH's official website at bseh.org.in.

The state board Class 10 and Class 12 exams 2022 were held by the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) from March 30 to April 29, 2022.

This year, around 2,90,000 students have registered for the Haryana Board class 12 exams. This year, the Haryana Board has decreased the syllabus by 30%.

The BSEH class 10th and 12th examinations were held at around 1700 test centers across the state.

For more updates follow HBSE class 12 live blog

HBSE Haryana Class 12th result: Know how to check

Visit the official site of BSEH on bseh.org.in.

Click on Haryana Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

